Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon garners heaps of praises in China

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon was released in 2018. Photo: Official poster/Facebook

BEIJING: First time in 45 years, Pakistani film 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' got premiered in China and received heaps of praises from the audiences, The News reported on Monday.

According to Gwadar Pro media, the film gained a lot of attention in China even before its premiere. 57 universities across China including Wuhan University of Science and Technology, Beijing University of Technology, Nanjing Agricultural University, Southwest University also launched online campaigns to advertise the film.

Additionally, a large number of internet celebrities spontaneously promoted the film, following which, the Chinese netizens had expressed their expectations from the film focusing on Pakistan Air Force.

On 13th, the journalists visited the Capital Cinema (SDDYY), the largest cinema in China with a history of 70 years.

The head of marketing for SDDYY introduced that Parwaaz Hai Junoon is a military film that has aroused a heated discussion among Chinese viewers.

“Compared to commercial films, this movie may not have as many gimmicks. However, it has profound significance and holds a very important place in the hearts of Chinese audience."

Read more: Hamza Ali Abbasi's 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to debut in China on Nov 13

In order to support the film industry of Pakistan and to pay tribute to Pakistan-China friendship, we increased the layout rate of Parwaaz Hai Junoon, he added.

“I had been looking forward to this film and it didn't disappoint me. It proves the capabilities of the Pakistani film industry and gives the Chinese viewers a wide exposure to the Pakistani culture.

The introduction of this film before the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan is of great significance to the friendship between the two countries,” Hu, an audience said after watching Parwaaz Hai Junoon.

Francaise Film, a famous film critic, evaluated that the quality and industrialisation of the film is amazing. The portrayal of the characters is vivid, and easier to resonate with the audience.

More From Pakistan:

Child, two women among eight killed as bus plunges into ravine in Nowshera

Child, two women among eight killed as bus plunges into ravine in Nowshera
Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI victory sign of people’s trust in PM Imran Khan, says Shibli Faraz

Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI victory sign of people’s trust in PM Imran Khan, says Shibli Faraz
TLP stages sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange

TLP stages sit-in at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange
Coronavirus has mutated, become more lethal in Pakistan: leading pulmonologist

Coronavirus has mutated, become more lethal in Pakistan: leading pulmonologist
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 16
Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers meeting underway to mull early winter vacations, school closure

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Education ministers meeting underway to mull early winter vacations, school closure
Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed

Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed
Two arrested for subjecting child to sexual abuse in Lodhran

Two arrested for subjecting child to sexual abuse in Lodhran
Body of 13-year-old recovered from fields in Nawabshah

Body of 13-year-old recovered from fields in Nawabshah
Husband of woman allegedly killed for 'honour' says cop working with suspects

Husband of woman allegedly killed for 'honour' says cop working with suspects
Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student

Hyderabad teacher detained for engaging in 'inappropriate activities' with student

Latest

view all