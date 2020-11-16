PM Imran Khan thanks people of Gilgit Baltistan after PTI leads in polls

The premier posted a delightful picture where he can be seen donning traditional attire with a famous Gilgit hat from his recent trip up North. Photo Courtesy: Instafram/@Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the people of Gilgit Baltistan for their support in the election after the PTI took a clear lead in the Sunday polls.



Taking his gratitude to Instagram, the premier posted a picture where he can be seen donning a traditional attire with a famous Gilgit hat from his recent trip to the region.

"Thank you Gilgit Baltistan!" the prime minister said in the caption to the photo shared on Instagram.



As of 10:30 pm on Monday, the PTI is ahead with a lead in nine of 23 constituencies. This is based on unofficial, provisional results. The final results may vary.