pakistan
Monday Nov 16 2020
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan thanks people of Gilgit Baltistan after PTI leads in polls

Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

The premier posted a delightful picture where he can be seen donning traditional attire with a famous Gilgit hat from his recent trip up North. Photo Courtesy: Instafram/@Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the people of Gilgit Baltistan for their support in the election after the PTI took a clear lead in the Sunday polls.

Taking his gratitude to Instagram, the premier posted a picture where he can be seen donning a traditional attire with a famous Gilgit hat from his recent trip to the region.

Read more: Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020: PTI victory sign of people’s trust in PM Imran Khan, says Shibli Faraz

"Thank you Gilgit Baltistan!" the prime minister said in the caption to the photo shared on Instagram.

As of 10:30 pm on Monday, the PTI is ahead with a lead in nine of 23 constituencies. This is based on unofficial, provisional results. The final results may vary.

