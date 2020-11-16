Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Nov 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney's bid to buy Wrexham approved

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 16, 2020

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are a step closer to completing their proposed takeover of Welsh soccer team Wrexham after members of the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) which owns the club voted in favour of the move.

The pair said last week their goal was to grow the club that plays in England’s fifth-tier and get them back into the English Football League (EFL), while also increasing attendances at an improved Racecourse Ground, which has a capacity of 10,000.

WST said more than 91% of its members had taken part in an extraordinary ballot after which the takeover was approved, with more than 1,800 members in favour of the move.

“As such - subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation - the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST,” the supporters’ trust said in a statement.

“Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.”

Wrexham were relegated from the EFL in 2008 and have never competed in the top-flight of English football. They have reached the FA Cup quarter-finals three times.

Canadian Reynolds, famed for starring in superhero comedy “Deadpool”, and American actor McElhenney, creator and star of sitcom “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, first expressed interest in investing in the club in September.

They have made a big effort to charm supporters, promising several times in their mission statement last week to always beat their biggest rivals Chester.

Founded in 1864, Wrexham have been owned by their fans since 2011 and British media reported that the takeover could lead to around two million pounds ($2.64 million) being invested in the club. Wrexham are currently 14th in the National League.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez experienced hair-dye disaster during lockdown

Jennifer Lopez experienced hair-dye disaster during lockdown
Scott Disick's ex sweetheart Sofia Richie shares incredible post from a farm

Scott Disick's ex sweetheart Sofia Richie shares incredible post from a farm
Sania Mirza celebrates birthday in style

Sania Mirza celebrates birthday in style

Alexandra Daddario leaves fans worried with her latest remarks

Alexandra Daddario leaves fans worried with her latest remarks

Ertugrul: Esra Bilgic teases fans with her new look

Ertugrul: Esra Bilgic teases fans with her new look
'Prince Harry's financial freedom given by Netflix raises eyebrows back home'

'Prince Harry's financial freedom given by Netflix raises eyebrows back home'
Prince Charles may have angered Queen by breaching royal protocol

Prince Charles may have angered Queen by breaching royal protocol

Iqra Aziz lets out her inner fan-girl after grabbing the attention of Pankaj Tripathi

Iqra Aziz lets out her inner fan-girl after grabbing the attention of Pankaj Tripathi
Meghan Markle's rejections led to her 'sobbing in bed with wine', writes biographer

Meghan Markle's rejections led to her 'sobbing in bed with wine', writes biographer

Prince Charles was rejected by another ‘perfect match’ before Princess Diana

Prince Charles was rejected by another ‘perfect match’ before Princess Diana
Emma Corrin says she had to be hospitalized after filming one scene in ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin says she had to be hospitalized after filming one scene in ‘The Crown’
Bushra Ansari's daughter Meera Ansari gets hitched in New York

Bushra Ansari's daughter Meera Ansari gets hitched in New York

Latest

view all