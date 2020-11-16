'Spotify is coming to Pakistan,' Shamoon Ismail confirms

Twitter/Shamoon Ismail/Illustration by Geo.tv

KARACHI: Islamabad-based indie singer Shamoon Ismail on Monday shared a brief announcement that left Pakistani music fans excited and wondering how soon Spotify would be launched in the country.



In a post on Twitter, the "Punjabi and blues" singer said that Spotify, a Swedish-based streaming platform, would be launching in Pakistan in the near future.

"I confirm Spotify is coming to Pakistan," the 29-year-old wrote on his Twitter account.

Spotify is the largest music streaming platform in the world, currently available in 92 markets and with over 144 million subscribers.

Over the weekend, Spotify created a verified Instagram account for Pakistan, signalling that it may soon be coming to the country, much to the delight of music lovers.



Read more: Is Spotify launching in Pakistan?

While the company has not issued any updates or descriptions about launching its service in Pakistan, the account has so far garnered over 16,000 followers on Instagram.



"Spotify Pakistan; Music for every moment. Play, discover and share for free," its bio reads.

Interestingly, Shamoon Ismail's tweet attracted a variety of reactions, some of which very too good not to share:



