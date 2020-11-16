KU Academic Council approves Admission Policy 2021

The Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — Geo.tv/Files

The University of Karachi's Academic Council on Monday approved the admission policy for the academic year 2021, the varsity said in a statement.



The development came after a meeting of the Academic Council, where the participants decided that decisions regarding holding entry tests would be determined after reviewing the conditions amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

KU's Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the Academic Council meeting which was held at the Arts and Social Sciences Auditorium. The Academic Council also approved the policy for online examination, assessment, and evaluation only for the COVID-19 emergency.

Meanwhile, the Academic Council approved the nominations of Professor Dr Farha Iqbal, Professor Dr Basit Ansari, and Professor Dr Irum Bashir as the nominee of Academic Council on the Board of Faculty of Education for three years.

The members of the Academic Council approved that affiliated colleges, which are offering BBA (four-years) degree program, would announce admission only once a year, and allocation of seats has been increased from 30 to 50.