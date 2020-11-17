Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
How Queen Elizabeth disobeyed royal protocol during Prince Charles' birth

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's father, King George VI lifted one rule for her before she gave birth to her first child

Queen Elizabeth was not a fan of one royal protocol in particular, which she disregraded completely while deliverinn Prince Charles.

It has been reported by PEOPLE that the monarch breached royal tradition herself.

Before Charles was born, it was customary for a senior politican to witness the birth of any royal baby born within the confines of the palace.

However, King George VI lifted this rule for his own daughter, before she gave birth to her first child, the heir apparent of the British throne, Prince Charles.

Charles was delivered by caesarean section at Buckingham Palace and his birth was announced on the BBC News.

Not only this, the Prince of Wales, at just four years' old made history by becoming the first youngest royal to witness the Queen's coronation when she ascended the throne.

PEOPLE goes on to add that Charles even receieved a special invite to the event of his own to attend the historic annoinment. 

