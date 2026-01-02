Anthony Head mourns loss of partner Sarah Fisher at 61

Anthony Head’s partner Sarah Fisher has died at the age of 61, leaving her family and the animal welfare world in deep shock.

The animal rights campaigner passed away with very little warning, according to her daughters Emily and Daisy Head.

The actresses shared that the sad news in a tribute posted on the social media pages of Tilley Farm, that Sarah created for rescued horses and ponies.

They wrote, “We are so sorry to have to share the news that our extraordinary, kind and talented mother, Sarah, passed away recently.

It is immensely shocking to us all and came with very little warning. No words could ever express all that she encompassed, or begin to describe the crater her absence has left.”

They continued, “We know how profoundly she has impacted the lives of so many, and we couldn't be more proud of the legacy she is leaving behind.”

However, the tribute ended with the words, “Our grief knows no bounds, nor did the reaches of her incredibly unique and irreplaceable spirit.”

Battersea Cats and Dogs Home also shared a message of sorrow.

The charity said, “We're truly sorry to lose our beloved friend and Ambassador Sarah Fisher and send our deepest sympathies to Sarah's partner Anthony, her daughters, and her family and friends.”

Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary also praised Sarah for always speaking up for animals rights.