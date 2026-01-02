Paris Hilton addresses welcoming third baby with Carter Reum

Paris Hilton welcomed son Phoenix and daughter London via surrogate

Paris Hilton is open to three under three — or at least a third child somewhere down the road.

Speaking to Extra in a YouTube interview published January 1, the reality star, 44, shared that while she’s happy as a mom of two, she’s not ruling anything out just yet.

“I love babies so much. Sometimes I think about it, but I just – they're so perfect, and I love that I have a boy and a girl. So, I don't know,” she said, before adding, “But you never say never.”

Hilton currently shares two children with husband Carter Reum, whom she married in 2021. Their son Phoenix Barron and daughter London Marilyn, both two years old, were welcomed via a surrogate.

The Simple Life alum echoed that sentiment later in the interview, explaining that time is moving fast. “We'll see what happens because I love babies so much, and they're growing up so fast. So, we'll see. But I'm so happy with two as well.”

Beyond family planning, Hilton couldn’t help but gush about her husband, calling their relationship a “dream come true.” She described Reum as the “kindest, sweetest, most supportive man” she’s ever known and said being with him has reshaped her outlook on life.

She added that watching Reum with their children has only deepened her admiration. “He's so cute with the kids and he just has a heart of gold,” she said, crediting him for teaching her the importance of family and changing her life “in every way.”