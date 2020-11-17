Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Who is Bakhtawar's soon-to-be-husband? Family shares new details

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Bakthtawar Bhutto Zardari is the eldest daughter of Mohtarmma Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party on Tuesday released new details about Bakhtawar Bhutto’s soon-to-be spouse and his family members in a bid to put to rest rumours circulating on social media about the upcoming engagement. 

The PPP media cell has revealed that Mahmood Choudhary — son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary — is based in Dubai, where he manages a diversified business. 

The family clarified that Younas Choudhary is not a US-based businessman, as had been reported earlier in the media. 

The Choudhrys "hail from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan." 

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where through hard work he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," the statement read. 

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988 in the city of Abu Dhabi," the post continued.

Pictures have been shared widely of the invitation to the event.  

“He completed his primary education in Abu Dhabi and secondary education in the United Kingdom. Mahmood further went on to study law at the University of Durham,” the post revealed.

According to the details, the family’s primary country of residence remains the UAE where Mahmood continues to run his business in finance, tech, and construction.

Thanking everyone for their wishes on the happy occasion, Bakhtawar regretted that the invitation cards of her upcoming engagement were "leaked before they could even be scheduled to be officially sent." 

"Have absolutely NO affiliation with any family based in the US," she said, hoping that it would clear up any confusion on the matter.

