Tuesday Nov 17 2020
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion offered money for silence over Tory Lanez shooting allegations

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion and a friend of hers were allegedly offered cash payment in exchange for their silence over the previous shooting incident.

The rapper opened up in detail about her shooting during her interview culture writer Allison P. Davis. 

The 28-year-old explained how Lanez offered to pay her and her friend handsomely to stay quiet over the entire incident.

"[At this point] I'm really scared, because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting," the rapper admitted. "Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, 'I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"

Megan went on to add, "Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house."

For the unversed though it is important to note that to this day, Lanez has maintained his innocence and claims Stallion fabricated the entire incident.

According to his lawyers, "Any statement or suggestion that Mr. Peterson offered money to Ms. Pete or to any other witness, for any reason or purpose, is patently false,

