'Finding Nemo' star Alexander Gould opens up about life as child actor

Alexander Gould, best known as the voice of Nemo in Pixar’s 2003 blockbuster Finding Nemo, is stepping back into the spotlight after years away from acting.

In a candid conversation with People, Gould shared how his early experiences as a child actor shaped him and what’s next as he reconnects with fans and the industry.

At just six years old, Gould was chosen from thousands of auditioning children to voice the curious clownfish.

“I was one out of, I think they told me two or 3,000 kids that they auditioned,” he recalled.

What he didn’t realize at the time was that he had landed the title role in a film that would become a cultural phenomenon, grossing over $940 million worldwide and cementing itself as a Pixar classic.

Talking about a year after the audition he waited.

"That year was just kind of waiting. And then I came in and I booked the role and they brought me in to do some initial recording. I still didn't really know what role it was going to be in the film," recalled Gould.

"I knew it was a big Pixar film, so that was already exciting. And we asked them, 'What role is he playing?' And they were like, 'Oh, he's Nemo, the main character.' "

Recording the role took three years, followed by promotional tours that introduced Gould to the whirlwind of fame.

“I didn’t know I was going to be recording for the next three years and voicing the title character of this film,” he said.

He also reflected on the surreal experience of growing up in “very adult spaces” while still a child.

After Finding Nemo, Gould transitioned to live-action.

Most notably playing Shane Botwin in Showtime’s dark comedy Weeds. The shift from family-friendly animation to edgy television was stark.

“I always joke about that because it’s funny, I went from being the most family-friendly movie of all time probably to the least family-friendly show,” Gould laughed.

“This is the first time I’m opening up and talking about my experience growing up in Hollywood,” he explained.

For Gould, being Nemo remains a defining moment.

“I got to be part of a film that’s honestly a huge classic. I got to tour around the country and talk to fans and I’m still doing that today. It’s just such a special thing to be part of that project,” he said.

His upcoming podcast will feature conversations with other former child actors, aiming to shed light on the challenges and lessons of growing up in the entertainment industry.