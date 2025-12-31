Beatrice and Eugenie enjoy royal perk denied to Prince Harry

Beatrice, Eugenie granted royal perk Prince Harry was denied

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie marked a big win as the sisters are enjoying a royal perk once denied to Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex extended his request to the late Queen about letting him perform royal engagements despite not being a working member of the firm. The "half in, half out" plea was denied to Harry.

Now, a royal correspondent highlighted that Andrew's daughters, who are also not active members of the firm, have occasionally carried out royal duties.

Simon Vigar spoke about the York sisters' scenario on the Sun's Royal Exclusive podcast. He said, "It's been a devastating year for them. A devastating year for the girls, I would have thought."

The royal expert added, "They're in an interesting position because they do public engagements, but they also have their private work and their private lives."

"They're sort of half in, half out, actually, the thing that Harry wanted. Beatrice and Eugenie aren't full-time working royals, so they don't quite have the public exposure that the others do," Simon noted.

He also sent good news to Beatrice and Eugenie about their possible need in Prince William's reign.