Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Sylvester Stallone joins ‘Suicide Squad 2’ cast

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 17, 2020

Sylvester Stallone joins the ‘Suicide Squad 2’ cast

Sylvester Stallone recently shared news of his official casting to the superhero cult classic Suicide Squad 2 and the actor reportedly couldn’t be more elated.

The actor announced the news through an Instagram video that has since been deleted. There he was even quoted saying, “Good morning everyone it’s Saturday and I’m in my way over to do a little work with a great director James Gunn on Suicide Squad 2 and I think it’s going to be a spectacular effort.”

He went on to showcase his excitement over the entire project and admitted the new movie will definitely be “worth the wait” for all die-hard fans.

Stallone concluded by saying, “I saw it and it’s unbelievable, so I’m very proud to be included and I can’t tell you anything more about it because you’re going to have to wait and see that but it’s going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian unveils new 'SKIMS' line for kids with daughter North West

Kim Kardashian unveils new 'SKIMS' line for kids with daughter North West
Halsey claims Mac Millar’s death gave her ‘courage’ to end a cycle of abuse

Halsey claims Mac Millar’s death gave her ‘courage’ to end a cycle of abuse
Prince Charles never saw the ‘unflattering’ Netflix show ‘The Crown: report

Prince Charles never saw the ‘unflattering’ Netflix show ‘The Crown: report
The Palace dubs Queen’s funeral plans ‘London Bridge is down’: report

The Palace dubs Queen’s funeral plans ‘London Bridge is down’: report
Prince Harry in the line of fire amid ‘The Crown’ backlash

Prince Harry in the line of fire amid ‘The Crown’ backlash
Piers Morgan dubs the Queen’s depiction in ‘The Crown’ ‘grotesquely unfair’

Piers Morgan dubs the Queen’s depiction in ‘The Crown’ ‘grotesquely unfair’
Megan Thee Stallion offered money for silence over Tory Lanez shooting allegations

Megan Thee Stallion offered money for silence over Tory Lanez shooting allegations
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against ‘living like Diana’ by former aide

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against ‘living like Diana’ by former aide
Prince Harry’s gift to Kate Middleton showed he was as ‘kind and selfless’ as Diana

Prince Harry’s gift to Kate Middleton showed he was as ‘kind and selfless’ as Diana

David Fincher slams Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' for ‘betraying’ the mentally ill

David Fincher slams Joaquin Phoenix’s 'Joker' for ‘betraying’ the mentally ill
All-female Avengers film possibility gets a mixed response from Marvel fans

All-female Avengers film possibility gets a mixed response from Marvel fans

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot

Dwayne Johnson gets ‘stuck in a Porsche’ during a ‘Red Notice’ shoot

Latest

view all