PSL 2020: Geo News reporters Amin Hafeez, Ateequr Rehman battle over Karachi, Lahore cuisines

KARACHI/LAHORE: With tensions and excitement running high ahead of the much-anticipated PSL 2020 showdown between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, Geo News reporters Amin Hafeez and Ateequr Rehman spoke of how fans are fawning over cuisines from their respective cities.

Ateequr Rehman reported from Karachi, talking about how the "City of Lights" is famous for its spicy and divinely delicious food, with people coming from all over Pakistan to experience the cuisine.

He spoke of how even if Karachi's lively people had their stomachs full, they definitely feel hungry at the sight of spicy biryani, fresh from the deg [cauldron], steam rising from the rice, and potatoes and chicken neatly tucked in between.

Watch the ultimate battle between Karachi's biryani and Lahori pulao below!

There are so many types of biryani in Karachi, including nali biryani, chicken biryani, beef biryani, mutton biryani, saada or plain biryani, and aloo biryani, among others, Atiqur Rehman told the audience.

"In fact, each and every cook at various food outlets in Karachi has their own style of preparing biryani and fascinatingly, each and every type is mouthwatering!"

Fans of Karachi Kings were full of joy and determination, offering prayers for their favourite team.

"Karachi will win and biryani will win and pulao will fail miserably," said a biryani aficionado.

"I've come here today from very far, just to have this tasty biryani. God willing Karachi will win," said another. "[I will] watch the PSL 2020 final and devour the biryani at the same time."

Ateequr Rehman noted that for many, the day doesn't properly start until they've had their dose of biryani. So common and popular is the dish that everyone — from labourers to the elite — eat it with love.



Amin Hafeez, on the other hand, reported from Lahore, speaking about the many types of traditional food that the "City of Gardens" offers.

Standing near a big pot of Lahori pulao, he noted that while the match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will be decided in the field, it was the peoples of the two cities who will face off with their ultimate weapons: biryani and pulao.



Fans of Lahore Qalandars were all praise for their favourite team, praying for their success in the PSL 2020 final tonight and saying: "Lahore Qalandars zindabad, Lahori pulao zindabad!"

Some even made tall claims, such as "Lahori pulao will defeat Karachi's biryani".

"This is not a match, it's a battle between biryani and pulao," said another.

Amin Hafeez, however, could be seen smacking his lips at the sight of the freshly-made, mouthwatering pulao, saying it was presented with "chicken boti, rice, shami ki tikkiya, salad, and raita".

"Lahore pulao will support its team; whoever eats pulao will win and Karachi's biryani will end up at zero," he claimed.

Towards the end, Geo Pakistan hosts Abdullah Sultan and Huma Amir Shah made some interesting observations: "Why do people have to buy raita? Why is raita sold separately? Why was no one in Lahore following the coronavirus SOPs?"

—Additional reporting by Ateequr Rehman in Karachi and Amin Hafeez in Lahore