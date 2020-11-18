Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 18 2020
Harvey Weinstein awaits COVID-19 test results after showing symptoms

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

Harvey Weinstein had already once recovered from COVID-19 back in March this year

Infamous film titan Harvey Weinstein was tested for COVID-19 after he showed symptoms for the virus while in jail.

A source confirmed to The Post on Tuesday that the 68-year-old former producer was waiting to get his coronavirus test results back at a maximum security prison in upstate New York.

The convicted rapist’s reps Juda Engelmayer and Craig Rothfeld issued a statement, saying: “We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff [at the Wende Correctional Facility] for which the entire legal defense team is grateful.”

Earlier on Tuesday, TMZ reported that Weinstein had been tested for the virus and was kept in isolation or 72 hours till the results were back.

The disgraced producer is already suffering from a number of underlying health issues, including high blood pressure, cardiac problems, extreme diabetes as well as a spine condition. He had already once recovered from COVID-19 back in March this year. 

