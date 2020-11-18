Can't connect right now! retry
Lil Wayne faces federal charges over possession of firearm by a felon 

Rapper Lil Wayne has been charged by feds after which he could also face a prison sentence of up to ten years. 

The 38-yer-old was charged in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon—which is a federal offense that could result in prison sentence expanding to over a decade.

As per TMZ, the rapper was in 2009 convicted to a felony gun charge and had also been jailed for a year over the crime.

If convicted again, Wanye could be jailed for 10 years over the new charge that links to an incident where his plane was raided by federal agents back in December 2019.

During the investigation, a gold-plated .45 caliber handgun was found by officials along with drugs including marijuana, ecstasy and heroin.

Wayne is scheduled to appear before the court next month, in December. 

