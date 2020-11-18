Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan arrives in Faisalabad on day-long visit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 18, 2020

PM Imran is also expected to meet PTI lawmakers from Faisalabad and inaugurate several projects. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Faisalabad on Wednesday for a day-long visit.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the PM Office said the premier is scheduled to meet leading textile exporters, interact with factory workers during his trip. PTI lawmakers from the city are also expected to call on the prime minister. 

He will also inaugurate Kashmir underpass near the Kanal road, a model police station in civil lines and a soup kitchen outside the railway stations.

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Federal Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. 


