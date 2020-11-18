Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shares new picture amid criticism

Meghan Markle's pal Jessica Mulroney, who faced backlash for posting a photo of herself on Remembrance Day, has shared another snap on her Instagram account.

The Canadian stylist, who regularly contributes to 'Good Morning America', posted a photo of herself to the social media platform, showing her wearing an antique necklace.

The gorgeous lady has been very active on social media and does not come under pressure even after strong backlash over her previous posts.

The fashion expert has been in news since she deleted an Instagram photo of the duchess after facing 'bullying and hatred'.

According to reports, their friendship was strained after Ms Mulroney was involved in row with blogger Sasha Exeter earlier this year.

Last week, the observers criticised the Canadian stylist for posting a photo of herself on Remembrance Day.

One said: “Always remember the veterans as well. Would have been nice to see you acknowledge them, as opposed to some self-promotion!”

Ms Mulroney replied to the comment, saying she has “so much respect for veterans and I am involved in many fundraisers”. The stylist added: “I apologise truly”.

She followed up with: “Now let’s go on everyone’s feed who hasn’t posted and shame them .

Earlier this month, Ms Mulroney spoke out about online abuse, hitting out at “women using social media to embarrass and hurt”.

The Canadian stylist posted a photo of one such hurtful comment, in which a social media user said she 'dresses like a cheap 20-year-old'.

The user lashed out at Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney, stating: 'I won’t even start on that massive forehead … what is ‘fashionable’ about that thing?'

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry remain in the US having stepped down from senior royal duties in March this year.

The two were recently pictured paying respects to fallen soldiers as part of a personal remembrance service they held in Los Angeles Nation Cemetery.

