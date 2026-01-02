Angelina Jolie steps out to support who are close to heart

Angelina Jolie has once again stepped into the world of humanitarian work, travelling to the Egypt-Gaza border to meet injured Palestinians.

The 50-year-old actress spent many years helping refugees and families affected by war and this visit highlighted the struggles people face in conflict zones.

At the Rafah crossing, which connects Egypt to Gaza, Jolie met members of the Red Crescent and truck drivers delivering aid.

However, the Maria actress also talked to Palestinians who were moved from Gaza to Egypt for medical treatment.

Jolie, who is best known for her pure soul, listened to their stories and saw the personal difficulties they live through every day.

This heartfelt visit came after her recent humanitarian trip to Kherson, Ukraine, where she toured hospitals, including a maternity ward and children’s hospital.

Angelina Jolie meets injured Palestinians and humanitarian workers at Egypt Gaza border

She met children and families affected by the war, showing empathy and raising awareness of their struggles.

Jolie has been working with the UN refugee agency since 2001, first as a Goodwill Ambassador and later as Special Envoy until 2022.

The actress completed more than 60 field missions and she was awarded with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her dedication.

Through her visits, Angelina continues to shine a light on people who are caught in crises, using her voice and presence to support them.