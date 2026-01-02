Maya Rudolph's shares one regret she has from her time on ‘SNL'

Maya Rudolph, who starred in a sitcom from 2000 to 2007, reveals one major thing she regrets from her time.

Rudolph had plenty of unforgettable moments. However, SNL never gave her the kind of moment she now jokes about missing.

She recently sat down with her pal and SNL co-star Amy Poehler on Poehler’s Good Hang podcast. She admitted that she never got the chance to lean into a side of the experience that many of her castmates did.

During their conversation, Rudolph said, “Can we talk about flirting more? I didn’t get to, like, sleep with anybody at SNL.”

Poehler hilariously comforted her with an “I know, I’m sorry.” Rudolph insisted, “Why didn’t I flirt with people?”

However, she went on to admit that “I’m bad at flirting. I’m bad at it.”

Poehler seemed to agree with her friend, stating, “I agree, you don’t read it.”

However, she did go on to tell Rudolph that she was crazy for not taking advantage of the fact that “everyone was in love with you.”

While Rudolph never flirted or slept with anyone while on the show, Saturday Night Live saw numerous romances blossom from the show.

Like former cast member Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss during a cameo she made while her Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm was hosting. The couple ended up getting married, but the marriage only lasted eight months.

Another cast member, Jason Sudeikis, met Olivia Wilde at an SNL afterparty. They dated for eight years and have two children together, but ended their engagement in 2020.

Emma Stone has hosted SNL five times. She also found her future husband, Dave McCary, on the show. He was a writer on the show, but now the couple runs a production company together.

Meanwhile, Rudolph has been in a committed relationship with American filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson for almost 25 years.

While they have never been married, they do call each other “husband” and “wife,” and they share four children, Pearl, Lucille, Jack, and Minnie.