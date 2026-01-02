 
Noah Kahan celebrates his birthday with New Year on January 1st

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 02, 2026

Noah Kahan marks first birthday with wife Brenna Nolan on New Year

Noah Kahan already has a pretty special birthday on New Year’s Day, but it was made extra special this year as he celebrated his first alongside his wife, Brenna Nolan.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday, January 1, and shared a birthday picture with a champagne glass alongside a touching caption.

The Stick Season hitmaker showed off his wedding ring in the snap and wrote, "28 was change and adaptation and understanding and growing and trying to go backwards and forwards at once and coming to terms with and accepting and being filled with gratitude and wondering why this happened to me and feeling left out of something important and trying to find the bottom of a never ending landfill and making the little guy proud and taking it all in and never turning my head away from the windshield even when I was terrified of the road in front of me and god I hope 29 teaches me even half as much."

The country star gave another glimpse into the birthday celebration on his Stories, where he was cutting a blue and green cake with candles.

The Northern Attitude singer wrote, "Thank u bren for my cake love you," over the picture, referring to his wife, whom he married in an intimate ceremony in Vermont in August 2025.

This comes after Kahan recently teased a new album on social media ahead of his live performance in his hometown.

While he hasn’t revealed much about the album, fans are excitedly waiting for the release in 2026.

