Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber mark New year with sweet PDA moment

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber stepped in 2026 while celebrating their close bond.

The Baby hit maker and Rhode founder have been together since 2015 and tied the knot in 2019.

The couple also became parents to a son named Jack Blue Bieber, who was born in August 2024.

Ringing in the New Year, Hailey posted on her Instagram story a bold, romantic picture with her husband.

Justin was seen sporting a black baseball cap, blue short-sleeve button-down and white undershirt as he passionately wraps his arm around Hailey and kisses her. Hailey sported a white, cropped T-shirt and denim shorts.

“10 New Years together and counting,” she wrote in the caption.

The upcoming year is set to be exciting for the Biebers.

Justin is headlining Coachella, The 2026 Coachella lineup was announced on September 16, and Justin will headline alongside pop star Sabrina Carpenter, reggaeton artist Karol G and EDM star Anyma.

Bieber will hit the stage for the Saturday shows, April 11 and 18.

Previously, a source close to the artist told the People magazine, "He’s excited and working hard for his headlining set at Coachella."

Meanwhile for Hailey no official plans for 2026 have been announced yet.