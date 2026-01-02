Victoria Beckham follows David in sending olive branch to Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham shows soft corner for son Brooklyn after cutting ties

David and Victoria Beckham seemingly tried to leave their family feud with son Brooklyn in 2025 as they reached out towards him on New Year’s Eve.

The 51-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram and sent a subtle yet clear message to the photographer, 26, by reposting a picture of him with her husband, which David earlier shared on his Stories.

Despite excluding Brooklyn from his 2025 wrap-up post, the soccer legend made a separate Story post for his eldest son, sharing a childhood picture with the caption, “I love you all so much,” followed by the childhood pictures of his younger children.

The Spice Girls alum did not reshare any other pictures on her account except Brooklyn’s, which caused a stir on social media with fans urging the model to return his parents’ attempts at reconciliation.

However, despite the parents appearing to include him in the family, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, reportedly have no desire to reconnect with the Beckhams.

The couple, who have moved to the United States, instead celebrated their New Year's at a club in Miami, and shared the pictures on their social media, which Brooklyn’s family is blocked from.