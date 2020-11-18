Internationally convicted child rapist sentenced to death by Rawalpindi court

Sohail Ayaz was convicted of sexually abusing several children. — Geo.tv/File

Sohail Ayaz, convicted of child sexual abuse and uploading videos of the horrific acts on the dark web, was sentenced to death on three counts by a court on Wednesday.



The sentence was handed down by District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Jahangir Ali Gondal.



Ayaz was also sentenced to life imprisonment on three counts and a fine of Rs500,000, while his accomplice, Khurram was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and a fine of Rs100,000.

Ayaz was accused of sexually abusing several children. Moreover, three cases of child sexual abuse were registered against him in Rawalpindi's Rawat police station.

According to media reports, the perpetrator abused hundreds of children and shared their pictures and videos on the dark web. He had also previously been sentenced to four years imprisonment by a British court which he had served. Moreover, court proceedings against him also took place in Italy.



The convict had been working on a project for an international organisation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and was arrested a year ago in Rawalpindi.