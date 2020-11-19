Can't connect right now! retry
Jason Momoa has fears about his daughter dating when she grows up

Jason Momoa confessed, 'I’m not going to do well with it'

Like a typical dad, Jason Momoa too has trepidations about his daughter getting hurt when she starts dating.

In a rare interview, the actor revealed, “I’m not going to do well with it. I’ll just hate it if she brings home some [expletive] bad boy. I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Lisa Bonet], good luck!’”

The Game of Thrones alum also talked about his family life saying he is terrified of his wife.

“I may look big and tough, but I’m not. I’m nothing like Khal Drogo. I’m not even the king of my own house! I’m absolutely terrified of my wife,” he said.

On the importance of family in 2020, Momoa shared, “We’ve all gotten so much closer. My wife is very sophisticated and smart and our kids and I are kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better. I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.”

Momoa also revealed how he felt while trying yoga with wife Bonet, “So I tried yoga the other day, and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’d rather squat a car. Climbing El Capitan would be easier than doing two hours of yoga.

"I can’t bend over anymore! My hamstrings are so tight. It’s pathetic. I remember one time I was all yoked out for Conan the Barbarian, and I was in a yoga class with all these older ladies in Topanga and everyone was just holding their arms up and I was like, ‘This is so hard!’” the Aquaman star said.

