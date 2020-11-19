Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Nov 19 2020
Prince Harry wants ‘The Crown’ to end before the storyline reaches him

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

Ever since the new season of The Crown dropped, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at the center of outrage over their association with Netflix.

However, it has now been claimed that the Duke of Sussex is insisting that the series must come to an end before the timeline reaches the point of his and Meghan’s exit from the royal family.

Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed, during a chat on talkRADIO: "When I met Harry at Kensington Palace the first question he asked me was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'”

"I mumbled and said, 'are you and the rest of the Royal Family?' He said, 'yes, we're all absolutely watching everything but I'm going to insist it stops before it reaches me',” she recalled.

"And he's now actually doing what I think is so disloyal and rude and that is taking money from a company like Netflix that knows exactly that it's going to get its pint of blood out of somebody when it offers a lot of money,” she went on to say.

"When he knows the same company is ridiculing his father, his mother and his grandmother,” she added. 

