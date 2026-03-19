Princess Andre shares creepy messages and secret celeb DMs

The siblings appeared on the Not My Bagg podcast, where Princess confirmed she is currently single

Princess Andre has opened up about her teenage experience, revealing that 'weird men' and even a 'few' celebrities have been messaging her as she navigates single life.

The reality star, 18, put her brother junior, 20, visibly awkward as she discussed the kind of messages she receives online.

The siblings appeared on the Not My Bagg podcast, where Princess confirmed she is currently single.

Host Joe Bagg asked: 'What are your DMs like, talk me through that?'

'I don't even want to know,' Junior said.

'Sorry Junior, we'll get onto your vibe in a second but I just wanted to know, so DMs are active?' Joe went on. Weird, weird men,' Junior said, looking unimpressed.

'Yeah, there are quite weird men,' Princess agreed.

'Honestly I can't stand it,' Junior said.

'Any celebs?' Joe asked to which Princess replied: 'A few.' She added: 'I had a love letter written to me the other day, it came to my house.'

'Me and my Dad grabbed it out the post,' Junior said.

'But how do they know where I live?' Princess wondered. 'It was a Valentine's Card and he put his number and his Snapchat.'

'No mate, that is weird,' Junior said. 'He's going to know you've seen that now.'

Interestingly, Princess also teased her struggles with dating in the first episode of season two of her ITV show, Princess Diaries, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Junior Andre recently made a bold confession about a major life decision influenced by his mum Katie Price.

The aspiring entertainer revealed that he always wanted to be a footballer as a child and was even scouted.

However, he faced a reality check by his mother, who crushed his dream, telling him he was not 'good enough' to play professionally.