Miley Cyrus ‘willed’ Hannah Montana back to life

Miley Cyrus didn’t just celebrate Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary, she manifested it.

What began as playful teases on red carpets and interviews turned into a full‑blown Disney+ special, thanks to Cyrus’ uncanny ability to speak things into existence.

Last year, Cyrus started hinting at a “special” anniversary event.

At the time, there was no plan.

“I learned this terrible habit — but I actually think it was good advice — from Dolly,” she revealed, crediting her godmother Dolly Parton.

“She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no.”

So Cyrus did exactly that!

She began talking up a Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special that didn’t exist.

Fans went wild, Disney took notice, and soon the hype became reality.

Once Disney greenlit the idea, Cyrus took control.

She insisted the special be “for the fans,” preserving the original magic: the hair flips, the wand commercials, the transition music, while elevating Hannah with Gucci glam.

She even dyed her hair and styled bangs instead of reviving the old wig, merging her present self with her Disney past.

Her mom, Tish, dug out scrapbooks, fan letters, and iconic outfits.

Sets from the Stewart house were rebuilt.

And Cyrus recruited Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, a superfan, to help shape the event around what audiences truly cared about.

On stage, Cyrus belted “Best of Both Worlds” for the first time since 2008, reclaiming Hannah without irony.

“This is not a joke,” she said. “My point of doing this was not to break the internet.”

It was to make the fans “feel seen.”

The audience chanted “Hannah” — then shifted to “Miley.”

For Cyrus, it was a moment of merging identities: Hannah, Miley Stewart, and Miley Cyrus, finally whole.

By planting the idea before it existed, Cyrus forced Disney to recognize the enduring bond between her and Hannah.

“She willed it into existence,” admitted Disney exec Charlie Andrews.

What started as manifestation became orchestration, a carefully curated celebration of nostalgia, fandom, and Cyrus’ own evolution.

Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special premiers March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu.