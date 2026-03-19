Junior Andre recalls emotional moment Katie Price crushed his football dream

Junior Andre revealed that he always wanted to be a footballer as a child

Junior Andre has made a bold confession about a major life decision influenced by his mother Katie Price.

The aspiring entertainer, 20, revealed that he always wanted to be a footballer as a child and was even scouted.

However, he faced a reality check by his mother, who crushed his dream, telling him he was not 'good enough' play professionally.

On the Not My Bagg podcast, Junior joked that Katie's words had a huge impact on him. 'My mum crushed my dreams,' he said.

'She watched me play once and she says, ‘Junior, let’s be real, you’re not gonna be a footballer. You’re not good enough. Don’t worry, you’re gonna be an entertainer.'

He added that he did also have an interest in music and acting but also said that he played in A Saturday league and got scouted.

'I used to play every week and I loved it. When I was young I got scouted at Millwall, and I had a trial and Brighton and Chelsea and I was loving it.'

However, he then conceded that he 'was never actually really that good' and was instead 'just above average.'

Taking his mother's advice that he should be "an entertainer", Junior has recently made his acting debut in a film called Finding My Voice.

The film also stars his father, Peter, and EastEnders star Michelle Ryan. He has also been working on music and was seen recording a song in an episode of his sister's reality TV show The Princess Diaries.