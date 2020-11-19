Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 19 2020
Burnt body of 7-year-old Peshawar girl found from graveyard

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

The police confirmed that the girl was seven years old.Photo: Geo.tv/ Files

PESHAWAR: The burnt body of an unidentified girl was found from a graveyard in Peshawar's Budh Birr on Monday.

The police confirmed that she was seven years old.

She went missing a day earlier, the law enforcers said, adding that an investigation team had been constituted by the Peshawar Capital City Police Officer.

Her family and other loved ones protested her murder. The Kohat Road was blocked because of the protest.

Read more: Badaber murder: Peshawar CCPO says child was not raped, no organs removed

Last week, another minor's murder had been reported from the same area in Peshawar. Later, the city's top cop had given a statement that the child was neither sexually abused nor had his organs been removed.

Peshawar CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur had denied that the kidney or any other organs of the murdered child were removed. He quoted doctors as saying that the child was not raped before the murder either.

An investigation committee was made. No updates, however, have since been provided by the law enforcers. 

