BISE Gujranwala says Matric exams to start from March next year

GUJRANWALA: The Matric annual examination (9th and 10th) under the aegis of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala will begin from March 6, 2021.

According to the board's website, the online submission of forms is in progress and the candidates can submit their forms with a single fee until December 10.

The forms can be submitted from December 11 to 21 with double fee and from December 22 to 29 with triple fee.



Necessary details are also uploaded at the official website www.bisegrw.edu.pk.