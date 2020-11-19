Can't connect right now! retry
Faisalabad man murders minor whose father exposed his lie to fiance: police

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

FAISALABAD: A man in Faisalabad kidnapped and killed a minor to exact revenge on the victim's father, who had exposed him as a fraud, police said Thursday.

According to police, the suspect had gotten engaged to a girl and falsely claimed that he had a job. However, his engagement broke after another man revealed the suspect's lie to the girl's family. 

Instead of being embarrassed about his lie, the suspect kidnapped and killed the man's son and threw his body into a pond, said police.

Police recovered the minor's body and arrested the suspect.

