Thursday Nov 19 2020
Reason why Princess Diana's brother waited so long to talk about his sister's 1995 interview

Thursday Nov 19, 2020

In her controversial BBC interview in 1995, Princess Diana's had revealed that Prince Charles was cheating on her. Much has been written about the interview conducted by journalist Martin Bashir.

This month, her brother Charles Spencer said the BBC had failed to apologise for what he said were forged documents and “other deceit” which led him to introduce Diana to Bashir.

The BBC has also addressed his allegations in the couple of statements this month.

The media organization has also appointed a former judge to hold an inquiry  how the interview was conducted.

Charles Spencer recently revealed the reason why he decided to raise the issue more than two decades after the interview.

The uncle of Prince Harry and Prince William took to Twitter to share his reason, saying "Many people are, quite understandably, asking why I’ve waited till now to come forward with the truth about how [email protected] with my sister came about. While I knew that Martin Bashir used fake bank statements and other dishonesty to get my sister to do the interview,....".

In another tweet, he wrote,"what I only found out 2 weeks ago, thanks to journalist Andy Webb’s persistent use of the Freedom of Information Act, is that the BBC also knew. Not only knew about it, but that they covered it up" 

