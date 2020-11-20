Shawn Mendes says Camila Cabello changed his perspective on love

Camila Cabello has a very calming influence on me, admits Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes laid bare all the inside secrets about his romance with Camilla Cabelo.



The Canadian singer said that his ladylove is the reason his perspective towards love and relationships have changed.

In a recent interview with Elton John, Mendes said that 'Cabello has a very calming influence on him'. "You know what it was more than anything?" he continued.

"I don’t know if it was something that was a 'me thing' or a 'men thing,' but I think for seven years, I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn't keeping in touch with my family and friends...but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more," Mendes added.

"[She’s] all about the family and friends, and it really made me like, 'Oh, I should call my mom.' I started reaching back out to my family and friends and all of these connections I felt were further away...I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me."

Mendes also said Cabello has a positive influence on his music as well.

"There is a song on the record called Song for No One. I wrote it three years ago, and it was before any conceptualization of this album," he said about how Cabello contributed towards the creation of that song.