Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Nov 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes says Camila Cabello changed his perspective on love

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Camila Cabello has a very calming influence on me, admits Shawn Mendes  

Shawn Mendes laid bare all the inside secrets about his romance with Camilla Cabelo.

The Canadian singer said that his ladylove is the reason his perspective towards love and relationships have changed.

In a recent interview with Elton John, Mendes said that 'Cabello has a very calming influence on him'. "You know what it was more than anything?" he continued.

"I don’t know if it was something that was a 'me thing' or a 'men thing,' but I think for seven years, I was on such a speedy path down one way with blinders on, and I wasn't keeping in touch with my family and friends...but when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around more," Mendes added.

"[She’s] all about the family and friends, and it really made me like, 'Oh, I should call my mom.' I started reaching back out to my family and friends and all of these connections I felt were further away...I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me."

Mendes also said Cabello has a positive influence on his music as well.

"There is a song on the record called Song for No One. I wrote it three years ago, and it was before any conceptualization of this album," he said about how Cabello contributed towards the creation of that song. 

More From Entertainment:

'The Crown' row: Emma Corrin to reprise Princess Diana's role in season 5

'The Crown' row: Emma Corrin to reprise Princess Diana's role in season 5
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with gifts from George, Charlotte and Louis

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip celebrate 73rd anniversary with gifts from George, Charlotte and Louis
Michael J. Fox recalls horrific experience of attending movie premiere with Princess Diana

Michael J. Fox recalls horrific experience of attending movie premiere with Princess Diana

TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio loses one million followers after video scandal

TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio loses one million followers after video scandal
Princess Diana had no regrets about explosive Panorama interview: Piers Morgan

Princess Diana had no regrets about explosive Panorama interview: Piers Morgan

Will Smith and Janet Hubert end long-running dispute in emotional reunion

Will Smith and Janet Hubert end long-running dispute in emotional reunion
Kim Kardashian looks ravishing in new Instagram pictures

Kim Kardashian looks ravishing in new Instagram pictures
Meghan Markle discloses her secret talks with senior royals: report

Meghan Markle discloses her secret talks with senior royals: report
Jennifer Aniston new pictures delight fans

Jennifer Aniston new pictures delight fans
Reason why Princess Diana's brother waited so long to talk about his sister's 1995 interview

Reason why Princess Diana's brother waited so long to talk about his sister's 1995 interview
Tom Hardy to star in film directed by Angelina Jolie

Tom Hardy to star in film directed by Angelina Jolie

'The Crown' draws criticism for depiction of Prince Andrew

'The Crown' draws criticism for depiction of Prince Andrew

Latest

view all