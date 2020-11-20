Can't connect right now! retry
'We Can Be Heroes' teaser: Priyanka Chopra poses threat to little superheroes

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 20, 2020

Priyanka Chopra love playing the children's nemesis in 'We Can Be Heroes'

Priyanka Chopra is letting her inner demon take over her in teaser of her upcoming movie We Can Be Heroes.

Sharing the teaser of the movie, Pee Cee took to Instagram to share, "I had the best time shooting this movie, especially with Robert Rodriguez and these amazing super kids!!"

"Loved playing their nemesis.... who do you think is going to win, them or me?! Streaming on Netflix New Years Day," the global icon added. 

We Can Be Heroes sees the light of day on January 1, 2021.

It is a standalone sequel to the 2005 movie The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl starring Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, Pedro Pascal, Haley Reinhart and others. 

