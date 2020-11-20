Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 20 2020
Dhoni celebrates wife's birthday with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik in Dubai

Friday Nov 20, 2020

MS and Sakshi Dhoni with Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. Photo Courtesy: Instagaram/File

DUBAI: Former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, celebrated his wife, Sakshi Dhoni's birthday with a lavish birthday bash — where Tennis ace Sania Mirza and her other half Shoaib Malik were also spotted enjoying the party.

The cricket legend returned to the cricketing field when he turned out for Chennai Super Kings in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Hindustan Times reported.

After the season finished, Dhoni decided to stay back in the UAE to spend time with family where he celebrated his wife's 32nd birthday along with other sporting greats in Dubai.

Mirza took to her Instagram account to share a picture from the celebrations with her fans as she captioned the picture: "Fun times."

Sakshi also shared the picture with MS Dhoni on her official social media account, as the duo posed for the camera.


