Friday Nov 20 2020
Bobby Brown ‘heartbroken’ over Bobby Jr.’s death: ‘There are no words’

American singer and songwriter Bobby Brown has been struggling with the grief of losing his son Bobby Jr. and according to a recent report, the singer’s family is too ‘devastated’ to even comprehend it yet.

This Thursday the singer spoke to TMZ about the loss and revealed just how “devastated” he and his family are at the moment.

He was quoted saying, “Please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

The report also noted that, prior to his death Bobby Jr. experienced flu-like symptoms but had not tested positive for Covid-19.

Brown isn’t the only member of the family who has publically addressed the loss either. Just a day prior, Brown Jr.’s brother Landon posted a heartfelt tribute to his brother over on Instagram and it read, "I love you forever King."

A day later he posted another tribute for his late brother and captioned it saying, “Everything hurts King…”



