Prince Harry voted 'World's Sexiest Royal' of 2020

Prince Harry beat his older brother, Prince William, to get the coveted tag

Prince Harry has officially claimed the title of 'World's Sexiest Royal' in a People Magazine poll.



The Duke of Sussex beat his older brother, Prince William, to get the coveted tag.

Harry was voted the 'Sexiest Dad Alive' last year wherein he gave famous actors like Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Lochte and Steven Yeun, a run for their money.

This year, Harry defeated first runner-up Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden to become this planet's sexiest royal.

Other competitors that the beloved Brit beat include Prince Felix of Luxembourg, 36, and Prince Mateen of Brunei, 29.

Harry, who is married to former actress Meghan Markle, has been thte centre of attention for many years.

After he moved to the US with wife and son, Archie, the Duke has headlined a series of projects.

Harry and Meghan together were also named in the prestigious Time's 100 influential people's list this year.