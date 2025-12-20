Taylor Swift leaves fans grief-stricken with 'TTPD' recording sessions

Taylor Swift looks back at 'rough' two years of her life post Joe Alwyn breakup

Taylor Swift gave her listeners a glimpse into the mental state in which she wrote and recorded The Tortured Poets Department during her docuseries, End of an Era.

The 36-year-old pop superstar appeared visibly shaken in the clips she included in the documentary while recording the emotionally charged songs like The Black Dog, Fortnight, and Clara Bow on her 12th studio album.

Swifties, in fact, noted that the air seemed laden with sadness in the video clips.

As for the Opalite hitmaker, she admitted that the album became a “form of therapy” for her, as she lived through one of the worst phases of her life.

“Tortured Poets album is like this purge of just, like, everything, everything bad that I felt for two years,” Swift shared, referring to the years her six-year relationship ended with Joe Alwyn, and she had a short-lived reunion with Matty Healy that left her disturbed, too.

“It was a really rough time in my life, so the songs reflect that. Feeling like I’m not a person, I’m just this, like, big conglomerate that no one sees as a real human being, and especially not men that I date. And in the whole process just being like, ‘Nothing works, there’s no one for me in the world,’” the Grammy winner noted with a sad smile.

In the same episode, the Lover songstress shared how the Eras Tour shows gave her a sense of purpose in her life at a time she didn’t feel like getting out of bed.

“Men will let you down, The Eras Tour never will,” was Swift’s mantra as she focused on healing from heartbreak.