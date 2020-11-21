Can't connect right now! retry
'BTS' allowed to postpone mandatory military enlistment: report

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

'BTS' allowed to postpone mandatory military enlistment: report

South Korean boy band BTS has reportedly been granted the option of postponing their mandatory military enlistment due to a newly passed bill.

This news began circulating shortly after the defense committee for the Korean National Assembly approved a revision to the Military Service act.

For the unversed, this act requires all able-bodied male citizens, between the ages of 18-28, to complete a two-year mandatory military enlistment.

In the past, only international athletes and classical musicians have been granted any kind of exceptions or deferrals for their mandatory enlistment requirements.

This revision was approved back in September by Democratic Party member Jeon Yong-gi. According to Metro, he believes, “BTS members will be able to put off their enlistments until the age of 30 if this bill passes through a plenary session and a related enforcement decree is revised as well.”

