PDM adamant to hold Peshawar rally despite threat of COVID-19, legal action

The Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement, despite the persistent threat of COVID-19 as well as the promise of legal action by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, has resolved to hold a rally in Peshawar on Sunday.

With the shadow of uncertainty looming large ahead of the rally, government representatives as well as members of the Opposition traded barbs throughout Saturday, each holding the other responsible for Pakistan's state of affairs.

What the govt is saying



'Reckless politics' — PM Imran Khan



Prime Minister Imran Khan blamed the opposition leaders of "playing reckless politics with people's safety".

"The same PDM members who wanted a strict lockdown and criticised me earlier are now playing reckless politics with people's safety," the premier tweeted early Saturday.

"They are even defying court orders and holding a jalsa when [coronavirus] cases are rising dramatically," he added.



'Two-faced' — Asad Umar



The premier's response came to Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar's tweet, in which he sounded the alarm on an rise in Peshawar's coronavirus positivity ratio to 13.39%.

Umar said that the PML-N government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir had declared a complete lockdown for two weeks, while the PPP government had imposed a smart lockdown in four districts of Karachi. "But both parties are adamant on holding a rally in Peshawar. No better example than this of being two-faced," he said.



The minister also highlighted how Peshawar "is Imran Khan's city". "In 2013, PTI won all four seats in Peshawar and all five seats in 2018. InshaAllah, the result will be the same in the next election."

"The Opposition will gain nothing; it will only put the people's lives in danger as well as their livelihoods. Perhaps they want to exact revenge on the people of Peshawar," Umar added.



'No legal justification to hold rally after court orders' — Shibli Faraz



Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that there is "no legal or moral justification" to hold rallies after the court's orders and the government's directives not to.



"The Opposition is hell bent on demonstrating how irresponsible it is. Their stubbornness to hold a rally is a reflection of their anti-democratic thinking," said Faraz.



He said the greatest act of selfishness was to play with people's health and lives for personal gain.

The information minister warned that a first fnformation report (FIR) will be filed with the police against the opposition leaders and rally organisers if cases rise in KP.

'No joke to play with people's lives' — Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the Opposition's behaviour is "dangerous". "It is no joke to be playing with people's lives. The Tehreek-i-Labbaik left no stone unturned in turning Lahore into a ticking corona time bomb and now from Multan to Peshawar PPP and the Noon League will unleash havoc," the minister said.



'Height of hypocrisy' — Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said the decision by PDM to hold rallies is the "height of hypocrisy and irresponsibility" at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise throughout the country. "Earlier, these clowns wanted to shut down everything but now taking a Trumpian view by ignoring ground realities!" he said.



'Little value of lives of ordinary Pakistanis' — Shireen Mazari

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the Opposition places "little value on the lives of ordinary Pakistanis".



She said that it is "sad" the way the PDM is "playing dangerous politics" and insisting it will hold rallies in the face of a spike in coronavirus cases. "Clearly holding jalsas in a desperate attempt to protect their corruption through pressuring for a NRO is far more important than preventing exposure of people to the deadly COVID 19," Mazari said.



'Pharaoh-like attitude' — Shahbaz Gill



The premier's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill shared an image of the invitation card to Bakhtawar's engagement, in which he highlighted the line which says all guests are required to bring a scanned copy of a negative result of a coronavirus test conducted 24 hours prior to the event.

"For Bakhtawar's engagement, one needs a mandatory COVID-19 test report or they will not be allowed to enter Bilawal House," he wrote. "Why do you not care about the lives of the ordinary people you call to your jalsas?"

"Your lives seem to be very dear to you. This is the Pharaoh-like attitude, the cruel thinking under which you consider the people beneath you," he said.

'Time for jalsas will come again' — Taimur Saleem Jhagra



KP Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra warned that the number of infections can triple in the second wave. "COVID-19 cases are increasing. The positivity rate has crossed 12%. KP has recorded the highest single-day tallies in the past few days. "

Jhagra said the government was not opposed to the opposition's jalsa but keeping in view the spike in coronavirus case the public should decide whether the political gathering should take place or not. "Times are tough. There will come a time for jalsas again."

'Opposition responsible if cases rise' — Kamran Bangash



Special Assistant to KP CM on Information Kamran Bangash said the government was reviewing the security situation as well. He warned the Opposition leaders and party workers may be at health risk due to coronavirus if they go ahead with the public gathering in Peshawar.

Bangash said the opposition leaders were insistent on holding a rally in Peshawar because the city was PTI's strong-hold. "This is unfair to the masses. Recently, Peshawar High Court (PHC) chief justice Waqar Seth passed away due to COVID-19," he said. "If the cases rise, we will hold opposition responsible and take action against them."

What the Opposition is saying

'Govt itself a big corona(virus)' — Fazl-ur-Rehman

