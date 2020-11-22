Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 22 2020
CM Punjab launches Insaaf Medicines Cards

Sunday Nov 22, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday launched Insaaf Medicines Cards under the Punjab Sehat Sahulat programme to facilitate people suffering from various chronic diseases.

Under the scheme, 174,882 Insaaf Medicines Cards will be distributed among deserving patients of hepatitis, AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and other diseases.

Patients with the cards will be provided free medicines at hospitals.

Read more: Punjab govt to give Sehat Insaf Card to govt employees, students and journalists

Buzdar said that free medicines will be provided to over 70,000 patients suffering from tuberculosis. "The card will be issued after completion of the diagnostic process," he added.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government had decided to provide the Insaf Sehat Card facility to journalists, government employees, madressah students, teachers, among others.

The provincial minister had chaired a high-level session where he was given a briefing over the details of medical facilities and the issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards among citizens.

