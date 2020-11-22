WATCH: Man falls off from stage at PDM rally in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A man who was on the stage at the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally here in the provincial capital fell off after he lost balance as crowd cheered on PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz's arrival.



The incident occurred when Maryam came on to the stage and chanted with other PDM leaders.

It highlights the importance of safety nets and railings during mass gatherings like these.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Democratic Movement had put on a show of power with its Peshawar rally as PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed an "end" to the incumbent government with January as its "last month in power".

The PDM's central leadership — including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aimal Wali Khan, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, and Aftab Sherpao — were all present on stage, with a series of speeches by various political leaders delivered one after another.

