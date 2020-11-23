Meesha Shafi shoots down claims about her wanting to date Babar Azam

Meesha Shafi shoots down claims about wanting to date Babar Azam

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi is coming all guns blazing against a false news story making rounds on social media about her.

Turning to her Instagram Story, the singer called out a page for fabricating quotes about her wanting to date Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam.

The false quotes read: “I always stick to TV when he is batting, and when he gets out I switch my TV off. I would love to date him anytime, I just love him.”

Rubbishing the claims and the entire story, Shafi wrote: “I have no idea who this is or why it exists. It makes zero sense. 100% concocted out of thin air.”

“This quote is fabricated. @instagram kindly remove this post. Thank you,” she added.