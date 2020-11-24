Karachi University to announce open merit admissions 2021

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The University of Karachi will announce open-merit admissions 2021 for the morning program on December 13, 2020, the varsity said in a social media post.



According to a post published on the varsity’s Facebook account, students will be able to submit their forms from Dec 14-24.

The admissions will be open for both bachelor's and master's programs, it added.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, the university announced entry-test-based admissions for 2021.

According to the statement, admissions are available in: "Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy (Morning) and bachelors and masters program, and Department of Visual Studies."

The statement mentioned that the admission form, prospectus and admission details, and guidelines were available on the university's website — www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

"Students could submit their admission forms along with a scanned copy of relevant documents and with the paid fees deposit slip to complete the admission process till November 30, 2020," the statement said.