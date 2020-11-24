Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan to be chief guest at WEF event to commemorate Pakistan's coronavirus policy

A file photo of PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be the chief guest at a World Economic Forum event to commemorate Pakistan's "successful policies" against the novel coronavirus, PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan said on Tuesday.

According to the senator, the forum is acknowledging the premier's successful policies to contain the virus and has announced it will celebrate "Pakistan Strategy Day" tomorrow [November 25]. 

"This is yet another endorsement of Pakistan's brilliant strategy of handling both coronavirus & economy," said Faisal in a tweet. "Massive success."

Faisal said WEF will display Pakistan's handling of the deadly virus as a case study. He added that other international forums have also stressed learning from the country's response.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24

COVID-19 situation

Meanwhile, the country is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases amid the second wave. A total of 2,954 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative tally to 379,883. 

With 48 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,744. 

So far, a total of 331,760 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 40,379.

Earlier recognition

In September, World Health Organisation Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced a list of seven countries the world could learn from in terms of handling the pandemic which included Pakistan.

Dr Tedros said Pakistan used the infrastructure it developed in its fight against polio to tackle the COVID-19. Community health workers, previously used to vaccinate children for polio, have been redeployed for contact tracing and monitoring, he noted.

Other countries in the list included Mauritius, Uruguay, Italy, Mongolia and Thailand. 


