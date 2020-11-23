Indoor dining banned in Karachi's restaurants as coronavirus cases rise

People have their lunch at a cafe, after Pakistan lifted lockdown restrictions, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Karachi, Pakistan August 10, 2020. — Reuters/Files

Fresh restrictions have been imposed by authorities in Karachi as indoor dining has been banned in the city following a rise in coronavirus cases across the metropolis and the country.

Karachi Administrator Shallwani, in a notification, said that dining will be permitted only in restaurants that can cater to customers in open spaces.



Shallwani ordered deputy commissioners to strictly implement the restrictions so as to curb the spread of the infection, which has seen a steady increase ever since educational institutions were opened across Pakistan in a phased manner from September 15.

The development comes hours after the federal government announced that the country's schools would be closed from November 26, while studies would continue online.



Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, out of 1,322 new cases recorded in Sindh, Karachi reported a staggering 1,065, a statement from the province's chief minister Murad Ali Shah said.

As many as 416 cases were recorded in District South, 355 East, 110 Central, 66 West, 61 Korangi, and 57 Malir, the chief minister added.