Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19, Bilawal House staffers to undergo coronavirus tests

The development comes as PPP boss Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's political secretary, Jameel Soomro, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Geo.tv/via The News/Files

KARACHI: The staff of Bilawal House Karachi have been directed to undergo coronavirus tests, sources revealed to Geo News on Tuesday, after an aide of the PPP chairperson contracted COVID-19.



The sources revealed that according to the new directives, no member of the Bilawal House Karachi staff would be allowed inside unless and until they underwent a coronavirus PCR test.

The employees advised to get themselves tested for COVID-19 include the security personnel as well, sources added.

The latest directives came from former president and PPP co-chairperson, Asif Ali Zardari, sources at Bilawal House Karachi said.

The development comes as Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's political secretary, Jameel Soomro, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Geo News, Soomro confirmed that he had indeed contracted COVID-19. "I got tested after returning from Gilgit and the result came back positive," he said.