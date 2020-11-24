Can't connect right now! retry
PTV will only represent government: New chairman Naeem Bokhari

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

PTV Chairman Naeem Bokhari speaks to media. Photo: Twitter screengrab

Newly appointed Pakistan Television (PTV) Board Chairman Naeem Bokhari said Tuesday that the state television will only represent the government, adding that it was "not like any other channel". 

In a video clip, Bokhari can be seen interacting with reporters while on his way to somewhere. One of the reporters asks him whether the government and the Opposition will get "equal time" on PTV.

"Absolutely not," he says. "This is the PTV, not any other channel. This is state television which represents the government."

"Only government?" asks the reporter. 

"Only government," confirms the PTV chairman before the video cuts short. 

 A notification by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had announced on Monday that Bokhari had been appointed an independent director and chairperson of the PTV. 

He is a close confidant of Prime Minister Imran and a renowned lawyer. Bokhari has been highly critical of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over the past couple of years, especially when the Panama Papers disclosures were made public and a legal battle had ensued between the PTI and the PML-N at the time. 

