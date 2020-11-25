Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse look stunning during London stroll

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse once again sparked engagement rumours as they were seen with their senior family members in London.

The couple once again sparked engagement rumours as they were accompanied by 'The Batman' star's parents Richard Pattinson and Clare Pattinson in London.

Pattinson and Waterhouse, who have been dating for last couple of years, seemed to be serious about their relationship as they reportedly discussed their future plans with senior family members during the recent appearance in the UK.

The 34-year-old actor, who's filming new scenes for Matt Reeves' directorial 'The Batman', was photographed with her sweetheart Waterhouse, 28, amid the major buzz surrounding the pair's rumoured engagement.

Wearing face masks, Rober Pattinson was looking dashing in a black quilted coat which he paired with blue jeans, sneakers. While, Suki Waterhouse cut a casual figure as she modeled black and white plaid top, blue baggy jeans.

